Heat warning issued in northern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada issued a heat warning in parts of northern Saskatchewan on Saturday.

The federal agency said a period with maximum daily temperatures near 29 C and overnight lows near or exceeding 14 C is expected to last through the weekend.

People in the affected areas are advised to take the following precautions:

reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day;

take frequent breaks from the heat;

drink plenty of water; and

don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle unattended.



Heat warnings are issued when very hot temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses.

The federal agency said symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

For more information on health risks, contact the HealthLine at 811.

Heat warning issued for: