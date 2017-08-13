BC wildfire: Poor air quality in western Alberta Sunday due to smoke

The air quality in western Alberta is expected to be very poor on Sunday, as a huge amount of smoke from the B.C. wildfires drifts over the mountains.

Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements for Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Hinton, Grande Cache, Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills and the surrounding areas.

According to the Alberta Environment website, the air quality health index (AQHI) could reach 10+, or very high, today in Grande Prairie and Beaverlodge. Alberta Health measures the AQHI on a scale of 1 to 10, with the higher the number, the greater the health risk.

Enviroment Canada said smoke from forest fires moved into west-central Alberta Sunday morning.

“Poor air quality and reduced visibility will result from the smoke. Smoke is expected to clear out by this evening.”

People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease — such as asthma —are especially at risk. The province said children and the elderly should avoid outdoor physical exertion when the AQHI is very high.

Environment Canada said generally, wearing a mask is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event and may lead to a false sense of security.

Those with breathing difficulties are advised to find an indoor place that is cool and ventilated. If your home isn’t air conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air conditioned.