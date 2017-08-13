Manitoba caps off Canada Summer Games with another award

WINNIPEG – It’s only fitting Manitoba’s record-breaking appearance at the 2017 Canada Summer Games came to an end with another historic moment.

Manitoba was named the winner of the Centennial Cup as the most improved province or territory on Sunday. It’s the first time since the multi-sport event started in 1967 that a team has won the award at back-to-back Canada Summer Games. Manitoba has now won the Centennial Cup six times, more than any other province or territory.

“This is an incredible honour and a tribute to the dedication our athletes and coaches have put into their sports in preparation for the Canada Summer Games,” Manitoba’s chef de mission Barry Moroz said in a statement.

“As the host province, we could not be more proud of the way our athletes carried themselves on and off the field of play.”

Manitoba set new provincial records at the 2017 Canada Summer Games for total medals and gold medals won. It’s athletes captured 42 medals, surpassing the previous mark by seven. Manitoba also struck gold ten times.

No other Manitoban won more medals than canoeist Maddy Mitchell. The 19-year-old Winnipegger was named the province’s flag bearer for the closing ceremonies after collecting five medals.