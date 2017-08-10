Team B.C., Team Ontario donate shoes, money to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg

Team B.C. and Team Ontario donated hundreds of running shoes to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg Thursday morning.

They said they wanted to do it as a thank you to the city for hosting the 2017 Canada Summer Games and to make sure everyone has a chance to participate in sports.

“Sport is an enabler for many youth and shoes are a foundational component to that,” Katrina Galas with Team Ontario said in a news release. “With this contribution, we hope many youth are able to integrate sport into their lives today, and hopefully for years to come.”

The teams donated the shoes Thursday morning along with $1,000.

“We’ve been so proud of our delegation for collecting it and giving back,” Michelle Collens with Team B.C. said. “I was an athlete in 97 and to see it come full circle and to see how our athletes are giving back to the community has just been a great inspiration.”

More than 300 pairs of running shoes were donated and many of the sneakers held hand written notes to the future athletes.

“Here are some shoes for you, I hope they fit. Enjoy the game of basketball, it’s a great one,” one of the notes read.