Next stop Olympics: Manitoban track star snatches 3 medals at Canada Summer Games and works on future goals

As the top athletes in the country continue to compete in Manitoba at the Canada Summer Games, let’s not forget what it took to get there and that the journey isn’t over after the closing ceremonies for most.

For Victoria Tachinski, athletics are in her blood.

“I’ve been running ever since…I could walk,” Tachinski said.

She started training in grade three for track along with her long list of other sports she has excelled in over the years. But, in the end she chose track and field to be her main commitment.

In the first week of the Canada Summer Games in her home, Manitoba, she was able to snatch up a gold and two silver medals on the track before packing up for the next adventure.

“I’m leaving this week to go to University,” Tachinski said.

But, before leaving Manitoba behind, Tachinski said she wanted to recognize that getting to the race isn’t just about loving the race. She said while she does love the sport and the feeling of competition, it has taken a lot of hard work and commitment over the years from a very young age.

“People only usually see the glory; the race. No one ever sees the practices, no one ever sees the training that I go through.”

She also said the only reason she has been able to continue excelling on the track is thanks to the behind the scenes people, including her coaches, nutritionists, parents, her sports psychologist, and trainers in the weight room.

The journey will continue for her as she heads to Penn State to study microbiology. She’ll also be on the track team there with hopes of an Olympic future.

“I just want to keep going as far as I can. Hopefully that means making world championship teams, Olympic teams and keep on representing Canada all around the world,” Tachinski said.

She hopes once that career comes to a close she’ll be able to study the blood of athletes with her degree in microbiology and look for other ways to catch doping.