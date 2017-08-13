Regina police investigating man’s death on Cornwall Street

Regina police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.

At around 11:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, police received a call about an injured man in the 2100-block of Cornwall Street. When officers and EMS arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now working with forensic identification and the coroner to find out the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.