AHS lifts water quality advisory for Milk River at Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park

A water quality advisory for the Milk River at Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park is no longer in effect.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) lifted the advisory late Friday.

In mid-July, the public was advised not to swim or wade in the Milk River due to elevated levels of fecal coliform bacteria.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory issued for Milk River in Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park

AHS warned the water-borne organisms could cause vomiting and diarrhea, as well as skin, ear and eye infections.

With the advisory no longer in place, visitors to Writing-On-Stone are still reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water at any time.

READ MORE: AHS issues health advisories for popular southern Alberta swimming spots