Call continues for St. Albert mayor to step down

Both sides are claiming victory in a legal dispute that has divided St. Albert.

“I believe what he did was unethical,” said Steve Stone, talking about his legal action against Mayor Nolan Crouse, with a push to have the courts remove him from office.

“It was a violation.”

The issue stems from Stone’s questions about the workings of St. Albert city hall. He claimed Crouse was in conflict of interest on several occasions. One example: a debate about an independent audit of his expense claims.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s been two years now that he is living on borrowed time,” Stone said, a day after the judge’s decision was released. (Read the decision below).

In his ruling, Court of Queen’s Bench Justice B. Burrows found Crouse did violate the Municipal Government Act rules on two occasions, but added the violations were “technical” and that Crouse did not intend to break the rules.

“I have determined that it would be entirely unjust and disproportional to the seriousness of the violations to declare Mayor Crouse disqualified and his position on St. Albert City Council to be vacant,” Justice Burrows concluded in his ruling.

Crouse, who announced in January he would not be seeking another run at the mayor’s chair, declined to comment on the matter.

In a Facebook blog post, he wrote: “the judge ruled today in my favour and I am thrilled that this matter is behind me. CASE Closed.”

“I get a little bit riled up.”

But for Stone, who is running for a council seat this October, the call to have Crouse step down continues, in spite of the judge’s ruling.

“I believe it will be the honourable thing to do,” Stone explained.