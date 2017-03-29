St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse drops out of Alberta Liberal Party leadership race

St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse is pulling his name out of the Alberta Liberal Party leadership race.

In a post on his website Wednesday, Crouse wrote that he wouldn’t be outlining the reasons for his decision, saying the details will be “kept private.”

“While many may wonder the reason(s) for this decision, the reasons will be kept private and I will provide ‘no comment’ as to these varied questions and associated speculation,” he wrote.

Crouse announced he was entering the leadership race at the beginning of March, after announcing he wouldn’t seek re-election as St. Albert mayor.

Crouse was elected to St. Albert city council in 2004 and was elected mayor in 2007.

Nominations in the leadership race close Friday, March 31. There are currently no other official candidates listed on the party website.