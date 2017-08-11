Man charged after memorial plaques stolen from Edmonton’s Griesbach community

A 45-year-old has been charged after several memorial plaques were stolen from the northeast Edmonton Griesbach community last month.

Police said they recovered 18 memorial plaques, 15 of which were unsalvageable.

Members of the community reported the plaques missing on July 25. The next day, a local scrap metal dealer contacted police after recognizing the plaques through local media coverage.

“The City of Edmonton is working alongside the Griesbach community and community stakeholders to replace the memorial plaques and repair the pedestals they were mounted on,” Det. Eric Wilde with the Edmonton Police Service said.

The large metal plaques sat at the end of the streets in Griesbach, a former military base. Each plaque told the story of a decorated Canadian soldier or battle, some of which date back to the First World War.

Romelo Joseph Woolf was arrested on Tuesday. He is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

