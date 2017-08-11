Canada
August 11, 2017 6:11 pm
Updated: August 11, 2017 6:13 pm

Man charged after memorial plaques stolen from Edmonton’s Griesbach community

By Online Journalist  Global News

More than 15 metal plaques honouring Canadian soldiers were forcibly removed and stolen from Edmonton's Griesbach community between July 23 and July 24, 2017.

Credit, Griesbach Community League
A A

A 45-year-old has been charged after several memorial plaques were stolen from the northeast Edmonton Griesbach community last month.

Police said they recovered 18 memorial plaques, 15 of which were unsalvageable.

Members of the community reported the plaques missing on July 25. The next day, a local scrap metal dealer contacted police after recognizing the plaques through local media coverage.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Memorial plaques stolen from Griesbach community found but are ‘unsalvageable’

“The City of Edmonton is working alongside the Griesbach community and community stakeholders to replace the memorial plaques and repair the pedestals they were mounted on,” Det. Eric Wilde with the Edmonton Police Service said.

The large metal plaques sat at the end of the streets in Griesbach, a former military base. Each plaque told the story of a decorated Canadian soldier or battle, some of which date back to the First World War.

READ MORE: Metal plaques commemorating war veterans stolen from Edmonton’s Griesbach community

Romelo Joseph Woolf was arrested on Tuesday. He is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Watch below: Memorial plaques stolen from Edmonton’s Griesbach community strike a cord with residents

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
Fraud
Griesbach
Griesbach stolen plaques
possession of stolen property
Romelo Joseph Woolf
Stolen Memorial Plaques
stolen plaques
Stolen plaques Griesbach

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News