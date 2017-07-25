Metal plaques commemorating war veterans stolen from Edmonton’s Griesbach community

More than 15 metal plaques honouring Canadian soldiers were forcibly removed and stolen from Edmonton’s Griesbach community.

The community league said the brazen thefts occurred over a two-day period, between Sunday and Monday.

“As a community, we are devastated,” Griesbach Community League president Brad Tilley said.

“Residents take great pride in our neighbourhood’s unique character and the ways it remembers those who sacrificed so much for our country. It is an absolutely senseless and disrespectful crime.”

The large metal plaques sat at the end of the streets in Griesbach, a former military base. Each plaque told the story of a decorated Canadian soldier or battle, some of which date back to the First World War.

“Veterans and their families travel from afar to visit our community and see how it pays tribute to our soldiers,” Tilley said. “It is a real dishonour to those who have served. There are still several plaques within the community. We hope they don’t try to come back to get these as well.”

Members of the community league hope the plaques are located intact, but there are fears whoever is responsible for the crime may melt them down and sell the metal. The plaques are made of metal alloy.