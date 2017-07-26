Memorial plaques stolen from Griesbach community found but are ‘unsalvageable’

Most of the metal plaques honouring war veterans that were stolen from Edmonton’s Griesbach community have been located but are destroyed, police said Wednesday.

A local scrap metal dealer contacted police after recognizing the plaques through local media coverage.

“We have recovered the majority of the stolen plaques, which are unfortunately unsalvageable due to extensive damage,” Det. Eric Wilde said.

The vice-president of the shop told Global News the plaques were found late Tuesday afternoon by one of the employees who felt something was wrong.

“We don’t accept stolen goods,” she said, adding they contacted police immediately.

“They were not in good condition… They’ll need some work,” she said.

Police have not made any arrests in relation to this investigation.

“We encourage any residents who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Griesbach community over the last several days to contact police,” Wilde said.

The community league said the brazen thefts occurred over a two-day period, between Sunday and Monday.

“As a community, we are devastated,” Griesbach Community League president Brad Tilley said on Tuesday.

“Residents take great pride in our neighbourhood’s unique character and the ways it remembers those who sacrificed so much for our country. It is an absolutely senseless and disrespectful crime.”

The large metal plaques sat at the end of the streets in Griesbach, a former military base. Each plaque told the story of a decorated Canadian soldier or battle, some of which date back to the First World War.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect(s) involved is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Caley Ramsay