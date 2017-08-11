Portion of Central Avenue closed this weekend for resurfacing

Drivers who use Central Avenue between Attridge Drive and Reid Road will have to find another route this weekend.

The stretch of road will be closed on Aug. 12 and 13 for resurfacing and detour signs will be in place.

Eastbound drivers on Attridge Drive will also be affected at times, as traffic at the Central Avenue intersection will periodically be reduced to one lane.

Crews will be removing a layer of deteriorated pavement before new asphalt is laid down.

Work is only being done during the daytime due to the proximately of homes to the road.

The need for resurfacing was identified in the city’s building better roads plan.

Central Avenue between Reid Road and 115th Street East will be closed the following weekend for resurfacing.