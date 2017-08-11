Video shows transport narrowly missing oncoming car

A resident of Stone Mills Township is echoing the frustration of residents featured in a CKWS News report from Wednesday, while sharing an incredible piece of video.

Michael Ferris was shocked while driving along Highway 41 north of Napanee, Ont. this winter, when a transport truck passed him in a ‘no passing zone.’ The truck passed him, but not before narrowly missing an oncoming car.

READ MORE: Speeding drivers creating ‘danger zone’ in small Yarker community, say residents

The incident was recorded by his dash camera, and he claims these incidents happen far too often.

Ferris shared the video with CKWS News after seeing a report on an ongoing problem with drivers doing double the speed limit on County Road 6 near Yarker, Ontario.