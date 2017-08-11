Nutana stabbing sends man to hospital

A man is recovering from a stabbing that happened early Friday morning in Nutana.

Saskatoon police were called to Main Street and Dufferin Avenue for a report of an injured man.

Officers arrived to find a man with a stab wound to his abdomen.

The 21-year-old man was taken by paramedics to Royal University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Police are looking for two Indigenous men, both around six-foot tall, and wearing jeans and black hats. One was wearing a baggy white T-shirt and the other a baggy black T-shirt.

The victim and the suspects are not known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.