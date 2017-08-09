Air Support Unit helps police stop stolen truck in Saskatoon

Martensville/Warman RCMP say two people from a stolen vehicle that was evading them was stopped with the help of Saskatoon police over the weekend.

At around 11:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 5, Mounties on patrol near the community of Asquith, Sask., noticed the pickup truck.

When officers attempted to stop it, the vehicle drove away through a ditch at a high rate of speed.

Saskatoon police’s Air Support Unit (ASU) heard what was going on and offered to help.

Members of ASU followed the truck until Saskatoon police officers were able to stop it in the city. Jason Peter Chamberland, 32, and Davena Lee Parker, 36, were arrested.

It was determined the truck was stolen out of North Battleford.

Both people in custody are facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.

Martensville/Warman RCMP said Chamberland is also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking and operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

The accused, from Saskatoon, were remanded for court on Wednesday.