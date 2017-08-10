Odd and accidental items donated to Lethbridge thrift store

Volunteers at the Mission Thrift Store are unable to identify an item donated to their Lethbridge location on Thursday.

It’s a metal contraption with gears, a handle to operate it and a platform on top.

“Nobody seems to know what it is,” store manager Marlene Braak said.

Volunteer Aris Slingerland said he often come across items he believes to be worthless, but turn out to be valuable after consulting the researcher.

“There was one instance that we were ready to throw it away and he sold it for close to $100,” he said.

The Mission Thrift Store is a Christian organization operating more than 50 thrift stores across the country, with net revenue donated to Bible League Canada.

People donate everything from clothes, to furniture, to books and toys.

Assistant manager Sheila Prummel said the weirdest thing she’s seen was when two piranhas were dropped off.

“We figured we would take it to the pet store across the street,” Prummel said. “Somebody ran it over there and they were happy to have it because they knew what to do with it. The other one unfortunately didn’t make it. But it was pretty weird seeing live fish here.”

Volunteers said it’s common to find money in pockets, but Prummel said the biggest accidental donation came just a few months ago when a customer found an expensive surprise in her purse.

“As she was going through all the little pockets in the purse, she found a wedding ring and a couple other rings,” Prummel said.

Thrift store workers said the ring was returned to its rightful owner and they’re confident there’s someone out there to unite with the contraption they received on Thursday.