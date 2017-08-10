Rain may be too late to help crops in southern regions: Saskatchewan Agriculture

As much needed rain fell on parts of Saskatchewan in the past week, it may to too late to help crops in southern areas of the province.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday in the weekly crop report that crops in southern regions, where there has been a lack of rainfall this growing season, are rapidly drying down.

The rainfall did help replenish topsoil moisture, which is now rated and two per cent surplus, 36 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 24 per cent very short across the province.

Farmers now have two per cent of the crop combined and three per cent swathed or ready to straight-cut, on pace with the five-year average.

The harvest is advanced furthest in the southwest, with six per cent of the crop combined. In the southeast, four per cent of the crop is combined, while producers in northern regions are expected to be in the fields in the coming weeks.

Most crop damage in the past week was caused by hail, localized flooding, strong winds and the lack of moisture.

Saskatchewan Agriculture also reported that overall hay yields are below average.