Harvest starts in Saskatchewan despite dry weather

Harvest is underway for producers in the south, although much of Saskatchewan has received little to no rain this past week.

Less than one per cent of the provincial crop has been combined, while slightly more than one per cent is ready to straight-cut.

Many pulse crops in southern and central areas are being desiccated and yields are being reported from average to well below average.

Many areas throughout the province are very dry and need significant rain to fill crops and replenish topsoil moisture, according to Saskatchewan Agriculture’s weekly crop report.

In the southern parts of the province, crops are rapidly drying down and any rainfall now will come too late to be of benefit.

Overall, crops are are ripening quickly, but range from poor to good condition. Forty seven per cent of fall rye, six per cent of winter wheat, two per cent of lentils and one per cent of field peas are now in the bin.

The lack of rain and high temperatures have worsened topsoil moisture conditions.

In most of the south along the U.S. and Alberta borders, 100 per cent of cropland, hay land and pasture is short to very short for topsoil moisture.

Across the province, topsoil moisture on cropland is rated as one per cent surplus, 29 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short and 29 per cent very short.

Haying is wrapping up for many livestock producers and yields remain significantly lower than normal.