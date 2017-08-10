Man arrested after jogger pushes woman in front London bus

British police searching for a jogger who knocked a woman into the path of a bus say they have arrested a man.

London’s Metropolitan Police force says the 41-year-old was arrested Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

READ MORE: Surveillance video shows U.K. jogger pushing woman in front of bus

Earlier this week police released surveillance camera footage of the May 5 incident on London’s Putney Bridge.

The video appears to show the jogger in shorts and T-shirt run towards the woman before using his arm to shove her to the pavement. The bus stops just before hitting the woman, who suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: Dash cam captures car striking Ottawa cyclist who ran a red light

Police say Thursday’s arrest followed a “good response” from the public to the video.

The arrested man has not been charged and his name has not been released.

WATCH: Violent road rage incident captured on video in Peterborough