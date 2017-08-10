RCMP lay murder charges against 2 people in 2012 Sheet Harbour double homicide

Charges in relation to the 2012 homicides of Matthew Hebb and Earle Stewart have been laid by Halifax RCMP.

Elmer Percy Higgins, 65, and 49-year-old Karen Marie Higgins have been charged with second-degree murder and related firearms offences.

“Today’s charges represent over four years of tireless investigative work,” said Insp. Trudy Bangloy, the officer in charge of the Integrated Criminal Investigative Division.

The bodies of Hebb, 22, and 59-year-old Stewart were found as emergency personnel were responding to a 911 call of a fire at a camp near Sheet Harbour, N.S. in the 450 block of Highway 374 on Dec. 12, 2012.

Police say both deaths of the men from Spryfield were confirmed to be homicides.

A few days later, on Dec. 18, Elmer and Karen were arrested in relation to the homicides. They were arrested again in March of this year.

Both were released later without charges, however, on Wednesday they were arrested at a Halifax residence without incident.

They are both scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Thursday.