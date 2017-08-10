Crime
Shooting victim dropped off at northeast Calgary hospital

Calgary police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at a northeast hospital on Wednesday evening.

Police said the victim arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre’s emergency room with critical injuries at around 10:30 p.m.

An investigation into the shooting led officers to a home in the community of Abbeydale – where a number of people were taken in for questioning.

As of Thursday morning, no charges had been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

