Shooting victim dropped off at northeast Calgary hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at a northeast hospital on Wednesday evening.
Police said the victim arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre’s emergency room with critical injuries at around 10:30 p.m.
READ MORE: Man dies after being dropped off at Calgary health centre with gunshot wound to head
An investigation into the shooting led officers to a home in the community of Abbeydale – where a number of people were taken in for questioning.
As of Thursday morning, no charges had been laid.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.