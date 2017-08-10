Jimmy Kimmel asked Americans to find North Korea, but they pointed at Canada
Canada. Australia. Oman. Mongolia.
All countries that Americans pointed to when asked to find North Korea on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
With tensions simmering between North Korea and the U.S., as President Donald Trump has warned of “fire and fury,” Kimmel decided to take to Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles to see how many people could find North Korea on a map.
None could, in a segment that was posted to YouTube on Tuesday.
Three people that the show spoke to pointed at Canada when asked to find North Korea.
Others pointed at countries such as China, Brazil, Vietnam, Afghanistan and India.
One of the people who couldn’t find North Korea was actually in the Kimmel audience that night.
“Where are you from or do you even know?” Kimmel joked.
But Kimmel is far from the first to note that Americans can’t find North Korea on a map.
Earlier this year, The New York Times published an infographic that showed only 36 per cent of respondents selected the right country.
The Times also found that those who could find North Korea were more likely to have a higher opinion of diplomacy.
