April 14, 2017 11:06 am

Jimmy Kimmel takes potshot at Canada’s bill to legalize marijuana

By Staff The Canadian Press

Late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel had a bit of fun Thursday night with the news that the Canadian government has introduced legislation to legalize recreational marijuana.

In his monologue, the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” joked that Canada is “about to become the stoner living in America’s attic.”

Kimmel also got a laugh when he suggested Canada “must really want (Vancouver native) Seth Rogen back” and that the punishment for being caught with pot in Canada would be having a police officer say, “Hey, maybe don’t do that, eh.”

But legalizing pot in Canada is by no means a done deal. The bundle of bills tabled Thursday in the House of Commons mark the start of a lengthy process which the government hopes to have completed by July 2018.

The bills are certain to face heavy scrutiny in the coming weeks and months as Ottawa and the provinces and territories hash out the finer details of major issues like distribution and law enforcement.

Once passed, the Liberal bills would make Canada the first member of the G7 to legalize marijuana for recreational use across the country.

