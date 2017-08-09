Weather
August 9, 2017 2:57 pm
Updated: August 9, 2017 3:18 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: wild weather moves out, drier days ahead

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: After a wild start to the work week with torrential rain slamming the city with flooding, calmer conditions move into Saskatoon's weather forecast. Peter Quinlan has more.

Tuesday storm report

Mostly sunny Wednesday

Clouds return Thursday

Warm up ahead

After a wild start to the work week with torrential rain slamming the city with flooding, calmer conditions move in for the rest of the Saskatoon Ex!

Storm Report

Up to 57 millimetres of rain was reported in parts of Saskatoon on Tuesday as heavy rain caused flash flooding across the city.

The culprit – slow moving thunderstorms on the north side of a low pressure system that tracked just south of the city.

READ MORE: Flash flooding in Saskatoon as storm hits city

Heavy rain drenched the Nutana district of Saskatoon with over 50 mm in a one-hour period at an unofficial station near Taylor Street and Preston Avenue.

Heaviest rain was reported in the Nutana area of Saskatoon.

SkyTracker Weather

There were numerous reports of flooded streets and basements.

Streets were turned into rivers in parts of Saskatoon on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.

Courtesy Tanis Pearson

Funnel clouds were also reported as the thunderstorms first developed.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorms rip through Saskatoon bringing flash flooding

Up to 44 mm of rain was also reported at Last Mountain, 35 mm in Wynyard and 22 mm in North Battleford.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a wild start to the work week, calmer conditions moved in on Wednesday.

Temperatures started out a bit cool, around 7 degrees, but quickly warmed up into the low 20s by late morning under mostly sunny skies.

Predominantly sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the day with an afternoon high a few more degrees into the 20s.

Tonight

Clear skies will stick around tonight as we cool down into single digits by a degree or so.

Thursday

High pressure moving out will keep skies clear to start the day Thursday, but we’ll see some cloud cover building in later on as we warm up to a high in the mid 20s.

UV index will be high, especially to start, so be sure to slap on some sunscreen if heading out to Canada 150 Day at the Saskatoon Ex.

High pressure helps keep skies clear into Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather

Friday

A weak upper low swinging through Friday will bring in mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers, particularly early in the day.

Despite the rain, we’re hoping to make it up to a high in the mid 20s once again by afternoon.

A chance of more rain moves into the forecast on Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

Work Week Outlook

A few clouds are likely to stick around on Saturday before we clear out and get back into sunshine for Sunday as a short-lived upper ridge pokes in with daytime highs around 27 degree both days.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Ryan Wunsch took this Your Saskatchewan photo west of Stoughton:

Ryan Wunsch took this Aug. 9 Your Saskatchewan photo west of Stoughton.

Ryan Wunsch / Supplied

