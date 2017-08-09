Clinton family to vacation in Quebec’s Eastern Townships at 5-star inn: reports

The Quebec municipality of North Hatley is readying for the arrival of the Clinton family.

Several sources report that former U.S. president Bill Clinton, ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton, their daughter Chelsea and their two grandchildren will be staying at the Manoir Hovey.

Radio-Canada is reporting the U.S. Secret Service came by last week to inspect the property along the shores of Lake Massawippi in advance of their arrival Sunday.

The family is expected to stay until Aug. 19 at the luxury resort, which ranked No. 27 in the “Top 100 Hotels of the World” in 2017 by industry publication Travel + Leisure magazine.

The hotel’s manager has said previously it has played host to high-profile guests and dignitaries.

The Clintons’ visit to Quebec comes a few months after former president Barack Obama gave a speech in Montreal.