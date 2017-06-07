Barack Obama dines at Montreal eatery with Justin Trudeau

Former U.S. president Barack Obama made some time to have fun and take a break during his short visit to Montreal on Tuesday.

The 44th President of the United States spoke to a crowd of about 6,000 people at the Palais des Congrès in the early evening.

READ MORE: Barack Obama takes subtle digs at Donald Trump in Montreal appearance

Watch below: Barack Obama’s full speech to the Montreal Board of Trade.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not attend the half -hour speech, but the leader did spend some time with his former U.S. counterpart.

After the speech, Obama met Trudeau for dinner at the Montreal restaurant Liverpool House.

How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown. pic.twitter.com/EwJXPEkN3w Story continues below — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2017

“How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities?” The prime minister tweeted. “Thanks Barack Obama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown.”

Crowds waited for hours for the two men to emerge.

When they did they come out, their fans got what they were waiting for. The two men hugged in a long embrace before Obama drove off.

Watch below: Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau hug in front of Liverpool House restaurant in Little Burgundy.

“It’s just a moment in history to be able to see him,” Ashley Werhun said. She was in Washington on the night Obama was elected and decided to come down to Liverpool House to try and see him.

Many Montrealers waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the former U.S. president, including Meihiba Gannon Willis, who was in Grade 2 when Obama was first elected in 2008.

“I remember my Grade 2 teacher pulled out a TV and we watched it,” she said. “It stuck and has always been with me. So why not come out and see him?”