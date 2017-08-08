Ryan Reynolds meets 8-year-old super fan on ‘Deadpool 2’ set

Vincent Carmichael is a huge Deadpool fan, even though he’s never seen the R-rated film because he’s just eight years old.

That didn’t stop him from spending the last two days on the set of Deadpool 2, which has been filming in the streets of Downtown Vancouver, dressed up as a pint-sized version of the Marvel comic book hero.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds thanks Vancouver cops on ‘Deadpool 2’ set

According to Vincent, every time he visits the set, “I put on this costume straight up.”

Vincent was hanging around the set with his mother Caitlin on Monday and the crew took a shine to him right away. Eventually, the mini-Deadpool got a chance to meet a couple of the stars of the highly anticipated sequel. Just don’t ask him who they are.

“I met the bad guy,” he said, referring to the villain Cable played by actor Josh Brolin. Reynolds posted a photo of the encounter to his Twitter account.

Josh Brolin and I love to just hang out and chat between takes. He calls me his lil' Shake Weight™. pic.twitter.com/Thru3iS48w Story continues below — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

Vincent had so much fun that his mother agreed to let him return to the set on Tuesday.

That’s when he got to spend some time with star Ryan Reynolds, who gave Vincent a couple of pieces of advice.

“He said, ‘Stay in school,'” mother Caitlin said. “And he said, ‘Be nice to your mama,’ which I totally get behind.”

Vincent said he expects Mom will remind him of Reynolds’ pearls of wisdom “every single day.”

— With files from Aaron McArthur