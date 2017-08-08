Saskatoon police find teenage girl on lawn with sawed-off rifle, meth

Saskatoon police charged a 16-year-old girl after she was found to be in possession of a firearm on a Mayfair neighbourhood lawn.

At around 12:30 a.m. CT on Aug. 6, officers were called to reports of a shouting woman in the 1700-block of Avenue B North.

Police arrived to find the teenager lying on the grass.

She was searched and found to be in possession of a sawed-off rifle, ammunition and meth.

The teen’s charges include careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence and possession of methamphetamine.