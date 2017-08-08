Saskatoon police find teenage girl on lawn with sawed-off rifle, meth
A A
Saskatoon police charged a 16-year-old girl after she was found to be in possession of a firearm on a Mayfair neighbourhood lawn.
At around 12:30 a.m. CT on Aug. 6, officers were called to reports of a shouting woman in the 1700-block of Avenue B North.
READ MORE: Impaired man tries to steal truck from Saskatoon gas station
Police arrived to find the teenager lying on the grass.
She was searched and found to be in possession of a sawed-off rifle, ammunition and meth.
The teen’s charges include careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence and possession of methamphetamine.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.