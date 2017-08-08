Crime
August 8, 2017 8:55 pm
Updated: August 8, 2017 9:01 pm

Saskatoon police find teenage girl on lawn with sawed-off rifle, meth

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police arrested a teenager after she was found with a sawed-off rifle and methamphetamine in Saskatoon this past weekend.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police charged a 16-year-old girl after she was found to be in possession of a firearm on a Mayfair neighbourhood lawn.

At around 12:30 a.m. CT on Aug. 6, officers were called to reports of a shouting woman in the 1700-block of Avenue B North.

READ MORE: Impaired man tries to steal truck from Saskatoon gas station

Police arrived to find the teenager lying on the grass.

She was searched and found to be in possession of a sawed-off rifle, ammunition and meth.

The teen’s charges include careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence and possession of methamphetamine.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ammo
Avenue B North
Firearm
Grass
Lawn
Mayfair
Meth
Methamphetamine
Rifle
Saskatoon Police
Teen
Teenage Girl
Teenager

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News