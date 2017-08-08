‘Safety art’ on Rosemont intersections aims to keep cyclists safe

Beaubien Street in Montreal’s east end is known to be a busy thoroughfare.

Cars, pedestrians and cyclists who are all in a rush struggle to share the road.

In an effort to keep people safe, officials with the borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie have initiated a colourful pilot project.

Red, yellow, blue and white semi-circles on the asphalt repeatedly mirror the letters R-P-P, signifying the name of the borough.

“This is a way to take people momentarily out of that auto-pilot and pay attention and just become aware,” said artist Peter Gibson, who came up with the design.

“It’s all about making people aware of the space and aware of the moment that they’re in, which ultimately makes people safer as well.”

The design outlines pedestrian zones bound by dark posts known as bollards.

A spokesperson from the borough said “the goal of the pilot project is to make pedestrians and cyclists more visible by giving them more space.”

The borough said the art and installation of the bollards cost just under $25,000.

However, not everyone is on board with the idea.

Residents in the area argue the money should be spent on other projects.

“I’m not sure it’s important to waste that money on this painting. Look at the streets of Montreal, it seems like it’s an under-developed country,” said resident Jean-Jacques Olivier.

Some are even doubtful it will create a change.

“I’m not sure it will really slow the drivers down. It’s pretty. It’s nice when you’re walking, when you’re a pedestrian,” said resident Christina Moxie.

“Not so much when people are driving.”

The borough said it is hopeful the project will make an impact to slow cars on Beaubien Street.

If successful, the street safety art will be expanded to other parts of the borough.