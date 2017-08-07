Annacis Island
August 7, 2017 7:29 pm
Updated: August 7, 2017 8:44 pm

Crews battle structure fire on Annacis Island

By Producer  CKNW
Amber Belzer/AM730
A A

Crews are battling a structure fire on Annacis Island on Monday afternoon.

Thick black smoke could be seen pouring from a warehouse on the east side of the island along the Fraser River in Richmond. Flames were spotted shooting through the roof of a building next to Ideal Welders along Derwent Way.

There is no word yet on how the fire started of if there were any injuries.

– With files from Jon Azpiri

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Annacis Island
annacis island fire
Structure Fire
Warehouse fire
warehouse fire annacis island

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News