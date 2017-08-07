Crews battle structure fire on Annacis Island
A A
Crews are battling a structure fire on Annacis Island on Monday afternoon.
Thick black smoke could be seen pouring from a warehouse on the east side of the island along the Fraser River in Richmond. Flames were spotted shooting through the roof of a building next to Ideal Welders along Derwent Way.
There is no word yet on how the fire started of if there were any injuries.
– With files from Jon Azpiri
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.