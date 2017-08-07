Traffic
Overnight closures on Montreal’s Highway 20

By Olivia O'Malley Global News

Partial and complete road closures are coming to Highway 20 in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.

Expect partial and complete closures on Highway 20 as roadwork begins Monday night at 11 p.m.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are being repaved between Highway 13 and Saint-Pierre Avenue.

There will also be construction on the 1st Avenue entrance ramp to Highway 20 westbound.

The ramp to Exit 61 will be extended to allow heavy trucks and tractor trailers to stay outside express lanes.

Marked detours will be in place to inform drivers when the highway is closed.

Work is expected to continue until November, according to Transports Quebec.

