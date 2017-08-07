Overnight closures on Montreal’s Highway 20

Expect partial and complete closures on Highway 20 as roadwork begins Monday night at 11 p.m.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are being repaved between Highway 13 and Saint-Pierre Avenue.

READ MORE: Lafontaine tunnel to undergo $1B in renovations starting in 2019

There will also be construction on the 1st Avenue entrance ramp to Highway 20 westbound.

READ MORE: More construction coming to Highway 40’s Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge

The ramp to Exit 61 will be extended to allow heavy trucks and tractor trailers to stay outside express lanes.

Marked detours will be in place to inform drivers when the highway is closed.

READ MORE: Champlain bridge in Montreal nears end of life 30 years too soon

Work is expected to continue until November, according to Transports Quebec.