Lafontaine tunnel to undergo $1B in renovations starting in 2019

The Lafontaine tunnel, which turned 50 years old March 11, will be undergoing a $1-billion facelift in the next few years.

Work on the tunnel is expected to begin in 2019 after the new Champlain bridge is completed.

The tunnel is the longest underwater tunnel in Canada and on average 120,000 vehicles drive through it daily.

“Due to the extent of the project, there will be a major impact [on traffic],” said Transports Quebec spokesperson Laurent Lessard.

“Measures to mitigate [traffic] are already being planned for.”

Renovations to the tunnel are expected to take four years.