More construction coming to Highway 40’s Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge

Transports Quebec announced on Monday that the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge on Highway 40 connecting Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville will be undergoing repairs from June 26 until the winter of 2018.

The beams under the westbound lanes of the bridge will be the focus of the repairs.

Transports Québec said traffic will be managed by a dynamic system based on peak hours using a barrier to limit traffic.

There will be three eastbound lanes from midnight until noon, and from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Three westbound lanes will be open between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. during weekdays.

Trucks will be forbidden from using the left lane in the westbound direction at all times.

The speed limit on the bridge will be reduced to 70 km/h.

Transports Quebec plans to invest more than $4.6 billion on the province’s roads and highway system throughout 2,000 construction sites from 2017 to 2019.

For more information about roadwork in Quebec, please visit the Quebec 511 website.