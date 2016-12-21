Westbound lane to close for Île aux Tourtes roadwork

Drivers who use the Île aux Tourtes Bridge to get on and off the island should prepare for some changes.

Westbound lanes on the span will be narrowed as of Jan. 9.

The route will also go from three lanes down to two open lanes, except for weekdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Speed will be reduced to 80 kilometres an hour and trucks won’t be able to drive in the right-hand lane.

The restrictions will be in place until Spring 2017 for the 83,000 motorists who use the bridge off the western tip of the island daily.

Transport Quebec officials are asking motorists to be patient.

“The ministry is aware that the repairs can be difficult for drivers so we are asking them to be patient,” Transport Quebec spokesperson Dominique David told Global News Wednesday.

The eastbound lanes that have been closed from months for roadwork were reopened Thursday, one day ahead of schedule.