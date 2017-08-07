Fatal fire in Ancaster ‘not suspicious’: Hamilton police
Hamilton police confirm the death of an Ancaster woman over the long weekend but say the fire “is not suspicious.”
Emergency crews responded to a report of a shed on fire at 282 Robina Road shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night.
Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved fire in the shed at the back of the property.
While suppressing the fire, crews found a female victim.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Police say the woman’s relatives have been notified and add the victim’s name and age will not be released.
