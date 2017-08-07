Canada
August 7, 2017 8:56 am

Fatal fire in Ancaster ‘not suspicious’: Hamilton police

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The scene of a shed fire that left one woman dead in Ancaster.

Nick Westoll/Global News
A A

Hamilton police confirm the death of an Ancaster woman over the long weekend but say the fire “is not suspicious.”

Emergency crews responded to a report of a shed on fire at 282 Robina Road shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved fire in the shed at the back of the property.

While suppressing the fire, crews found a female victim.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Police say the woman’s relatives have been notified and add the victim’s name and age will not be released.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ancaster Fire
Fatal Fire
Hamilton
Hamilton Fire
Hamilton Police
woman dies in shed fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News