Fatal fire in Ancaster ‘not suspicious’: Hamilton police

Hamilton police confirm the death of an Ancaster woman over the long weekend but say the fire “is not suspicious.”

Emergency crews responded to a report of a shed on fire at 282 Robina Road shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved fire in the shed at the back of the property.

While suppressing the fire, crews found a female victim.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Police say the woman’s relatives have been notified and add the victim’s name and age will not be released.