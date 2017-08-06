74 Indigenous Saskatchewan communities to compete in First Nations Summer Games

The First Nations Summer Games are underway in Regina. The File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council is hosting athletes from 74 Saskatchewan First Nation communities. Opening ceremonies kick off the games on Sunday night at 5 p.m.

Sporting events are at Liebel Field until Aug. 11. Athletes will compete in nine sporting events: archery, athletics, beach volleyball, canoeing, cross-country, golf, lacrosse, soccer and softball.

The hope is the games will empower excellence in First Nations youth through sports and culture.

“A lot of them come from up north, and [it’s] their first summer games in the big city. It’s a great experience and we always believe that experience creates knowledge,” Games manager Elmer Eashappie said.

On the First Nation Sport website, it says the games were initiated in 1974 through consultation with First Nation leaders in the province. They determined that the majority of First Nations youth under the age of 20 were excluded by non-Indigenous sports teams and leagues.