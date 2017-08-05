Crime
August 5, 2017 7:21 pm
Updated: August 5, 2017 7:23 pm

Naked Las Vegas gunman who threatened to kill himself shot by police, hospitalized

By Staff The Associated Press

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department cruiser.

Tomas Del Coro / Flickr
LAS VEGAS – A naked gunman reportedly threatening to kill himself was shot Saturday by Las Vegas police, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 11 a.m. in a church parking lot in southeast Las Vegas, police said. The suspect was reported to be threatening suicide and was found sitting there without clothes on and armed with a handgun.

The gunman initially appeared to be complying with their commands to put the gun down on the ground and walk away from it, but then he turned around and ran toward the gun, police said.

An officer then fired a single shot at the man after a K9 dog was unsuccessfully used to try to arrest him, police said.

The man was taken to nearby hospital in stable condition.

No officers were hurt.

This is the 16th police shooting in Las Vegas so far this year, a sharp increase from the 10 total police shootings in 2016. The Saturday shooting also marks the eighth instance where officers were shot or shot at in the past seven weeks.

On Tuesday, a man in a stolen truck died in a shootout with police, which also left an officer injured.

