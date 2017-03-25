1 dead in Las Vegas shooting, gunman barricaded inside bus

Parts of the Las Vegas Strip were closed off Saturday after one person was shot dead and another wounded on a bus, with the suspect believed to be barricaded in the vehicle.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

“We had one single shooting incident with two victims. Both were transported to the trauma center and one is deceased,” police spokesman Larry Hadfield told USA Today.

It's scary here right now. There's a guy in the bus. Cops are pleading with him to come out. #cosmopolitan pic.twitter.com/DJpfdw36Ls Story continues below — Scot Pollard (@ScotPollard31) March 25, 2017

The news outlet reported that police evacuated the nearby Cosmopolitan hotel and casino floor.

SWAT personnel and hostage negotiation teams are on the site, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that there is no active shooter situation at the moment, and didn’t reveal whether there is anyone else on the bus.

We're currently investigating a shooting that occurred on S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Harmon. There is no active shooter. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

Earlier Saturday, three masked robbers burglarized a high-end jewelry store at the Bellagio Resort and Casino. There’s no indication that the two incidents are connected.

With files from the Associated Press