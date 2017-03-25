1 dead in Las Vegas shooting, gunman barricaded inside bus
Parts of the Las Vegas Strip were closed off Saturday after one person was shot dead and another wounded on a bus, with the suspect believed to be barricaded in the vehicle.
The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.
“We had one single shooting incident with two victims. Both were transported to the trauma center and one is deceased,” police spokesman Larry Hadfield told USA Today.
The news outlet reported that police evacuated the nearby Cosmopolitan hotel and casino floor.
SWAT personnel and hostage negotiation teams are on the site, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that there is no active shooter situation at the moment, and didn’t reveal whether there is anyone else on the bus.
Earlier Saturday, three masked robbers burglarized a high-end jewelry store at the Bellagio Resort and Casino. There’s no indication that the two incidents are connected.
With files from the Associated Press
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.