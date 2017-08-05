Ticats still winless, Eskimos remain unbeaten

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats remain 0-for-2017.

Mike Reilly threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Edmonton to a 33-28 victory over Hamilton at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday night.

The Eskimos remain the league’s only unbeaten club and they are 6-0 for the first time since 1961.

Hamilton, on the other hand, has fallen to 0-6 for the first time since 2005 and have lost their last nine game dating back to last season, a span of 287 days without a win.

Four of those nine losses have come against Edmonton, including the 2016 East Division Semifinal.

The Esks star quarterback opened the scoring midway through the first quarter on a one yard TD run and scored late in the second period on a five yard option play.

Reilly connected with receiver Bryant Mitchell for a 36 yard major to give the home team a 13-8 lead heading into the second quarter and tossed an 18 yard TD to Vidal Hazelton that made it 33-21 for the Esks with 11:40 to play in the game.

Hamilton had a chance to win the game with no time left when Zach Collaros heaved a pass into the endzone but it was knocked down.

Head coach Kent Austin threw his one and only challenge flag, claiming their was pass interference in the endzone.

But it was ruled that Hamilton had already used both of its timeouts and therefore could not challenge the final play of the game.

Collaros had his best game of the year, throw for 264 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Receivers Demarr Aultman, Jalen Saunders and Brandon Banks all caught TDs for the winless Tabbies while running back C.J. Gable rushed just three times for 28 yards.

The Ticats return home on August 12 when they host 4-2 Winnipeg.