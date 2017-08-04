Money
1:31 pm

Chinese company buys majority interest in Saskatoon-based Noodlecake Studios

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Majority interest in Saskatoon-based Noodlecake Studios sold to Chinese company for $6.3 million.

Saskatoon-based mobile gaming company Noodlecake Studios is already feeling the impact of a recent multi-million dollar transaction.

It sold 70 per cent of its company to Beijing-based ZPlay Information Technology for $6.3 million in April.

Noodlecake CEO Jordan Schidlowsky said he’s seen an increase in game downloads from China, a market the company was previously struggling to get into.

The company was founded in 2011 and gained notoriety for developing the game Stick Man Golf.

Earlier this year, Apple announced that Noodlecake would be the first game studio featured in its Canada 150 series “Canada’s best game makers.”

Noodlecake will continue to be based in Saskatoon.

