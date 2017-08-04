Unemployment inches up in Saskatchewan during July

A decline in full-time employment and an increase in the number of people in the workforce pushed Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate up slightly in July.

Statistics Canada reported Friday the province’s unemployment rate last month was 6.6 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent in June.

There were 400 less people working in the province last month as 2,700 full-time jobs were lost. That was offset by a gain of 2,300 part-time positions.

The number of people in the workforce increased by 400 during the month.

On a year-over-year basis, the province lost 1,400 jobs from July 2016 to July 2017, a drop of 0.2 per cent.

Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 per cent, its lowest level in almost nine years.