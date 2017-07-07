Saskatchewan’s unemployment rates edges up in June

The number of people working in Saskatchewan dropped slightly in June.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that 2,600 jobs were lost in the province during the month.

All the job losses were part-time positions, with full-time employment edging up slightly.

That pushed the unemployment rate in Saskatchewan up 0.2 percentage points to 6.5 per cent, with increases in both Saskatoon and Regina.

The unemployment rate in Saskatoon was 8.4 per cent, up 0.1 percentage points, while the rate was up 0.4 points in Regina to 5.1 per cent.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell in June to 6.5 per cent from 6.6 per cent as 45,300 jobs were added to the workforce, far more than the 10,000 that was estimated.

