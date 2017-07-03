Economy
July 3, 2017 11:14 am

Business report: All eyes on June jobs report

By Michael Levy CKNW

WATCH: The Bank of Canada could raise interest rates on June 12. Who are the winners and losers?

Perhaps the most important statistic of the year, and one which could seal the deal on a July 12 interest rate hike, will be released at the end of the week.

All eyes will be on Statistics Canada’s June jobs report, employment numbers that will be released before the market opens on Friday morning.

Early signs suggest that employment will continue its healthy run.

In May, full-time jobs rose by 77,000, offsetting losses in part time work with a total gain of 54,500, and a unemployment rate of 6.6 per cent.

That’s close to its lowest level since 2008.

The Canadian dollar is up by more than two cents in recent weeks on anticipation of a new, more bullish stance by the Bank of Canada, and is holding at about 77 cents Monday morning.

Meanwhile the DOW continues its record run as bank stocks continue to outperform after results of government stress tests last week.

