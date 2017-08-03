21-year-old dead in apparent workplace injury in Drayton Valley: source

A 21-year-old man has died following a workplace injury involving a lawnmower, a source with the Town of Drayton Valley told Global News on Thursday evening.

They did not provide details about what happened but said the lawnmower ended up in a pond.

An official with the Drayton Valley Fire Department told Global News crews were called to respond to a workplace injury in the east end of Drayton Valley on Thursday morning but did not provide further details.

Global News has reached out to the Town of Drayton Valley, the RCMP and Alberta Occupation Health and Safety for more details about the incident.

Drayton Valley is located about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.