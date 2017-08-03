Calgary man found dead after accident at drilling site: RCMP

The RCMP said Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) has taken over an investigation into the death of a 35-year-old Calgary man at a drilling site northwest of Consort.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to the “workplace accident” at around 7 a.m. and found the man dead and said he appeared to have been “fatally injured during a pressure test on a drilling site.”

Police did not say where the drilling site was located.

Global News has reached out to OHS for more details.

Consort is located about 350 kilometres northwest of Calgary.