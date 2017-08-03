Donald Trump’s Caribbean mansion’s sale price just plummeted. Here’s a look inside

Donald Trump‘s Caribbean beachfront mansion is now on sale for US$16.9 million — after the price was slashed by $11 million.

The sprawling estate was first listed last spring by Sotheby’s International Realty for US$28 million, a price The Washington Post reported was much higher than other similar properties on the island of St. Martin.

The massive 4.8-acre property — named Le Chateau des Palmiers — consists of 11 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms, and is described as a “single family home” on the real estate company’s website.

“Situated on the white sand beach at Plum Bay, this fabulous property provides an intimate, relaxed and attentive environment within the walls of a gated enclave,” the listing reads.

The wall, which is 2.5 metres tall, ensures “complete privacy,” the listing adds.

It also boasts a heated swimming pool, air-conditioned fitness centre, a tennis court, several outdoor dining areas and concierge service.

According to The Washington Post, Trump bought the property in 2013, when it was listed by businessman Steve Hilbert for $19.7 million. The final sale price wasn’t made public.

The mansion has largely been used for vacation rentals and is listed on Luxuryretreats.com for stays that range from US$6,000 to $20,000 per night.

The website markets the property as the “ideal Caribbean getaway,” with close proximity to the airport, golf courses, nightclubs, and the city centre.

The sale of the mansion, and Trump’s other business holdings is being overseen by his son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg, according to the Post.

It’s unclear why the president is selling the estate, but the sale is expected to be one of the largest transactions involving Trump’s assets since he became president.