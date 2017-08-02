Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law hosts ‘real news’ video in latest fight against mainstream media

U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a video series on his Facebook page purporting to show “REAL news” in the latest development in his fight against the mainstream media.

Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric, hosted a two-and-a-half minute long video in which she listed things the president did in the past week. The first episode was posted on Sunday.

“Want to know what President Trump did this week? Watch here for REAL news!” the post reads.

In the video, Lara talks about the Congressional Medal of Honor, Trump donating his salary and the creation of new Foxconn manufacturing plant.

“I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there’s so much fake news out there,” she said in the video.

But many mainstream news outlets covered the stories, as Buzzfeed News first reported. CNN’s headline for the medal of valor ceremony read “Trump welcomes first responders in congressional shooting to White House.” The New York Times’ reported that: “Trump Donation First-Quarter Salary to Education.” And The Washington Post wrote that “Foxconn announces new factory in Wisconsin in much-needed win for Trump and Scott Walker.” (These news outlets have been heavily criticized in Trump’s tirade against the mainstream media.)

There were many news items left off Lara’s list. Trump’s removal of Reince Preibus as White House chief of staff and his announcement about transgender people and the military were missing, along with possibly the biggest story of last week, the failure of the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.

On Tuesday, just two days after Lara’s video was posted, Trump tweeted out against the “Fake News Media,” again.

Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2017

