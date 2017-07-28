Reince Priebus pushed out as Trump names John Kelly White House chief of staff

General John Kelly, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and a retired Marine general, will replace Reince Priebus as the new White House Chief of Staff, U.S. President Donald Trump announced in a tweet late Friday afternoon.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

The announcement comes a day after White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci slammed Priebus in a profanity-laced rant to New Yorker magazine.

Scaramucci, who was himself only appointed to his position last week, suggested that Priebus convinced Trump not to give him a White House position. He also hinted that Priebus leaked his personal financial disclosure information, when in fact the information had been obtained via a public records request.

