July 28, 2017 5:07 pm
Updated: July 28, 2017 5:13 pm

Reince Priebus pushed out as Trump names John Kelly White House chief of staff

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

AP Photo/Susan Walsh
General John Kelly, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and a retired Marine general, will replace Reince Priebus as the new White House Chief of Staff, U.S. President Donald Trump announced in a tweet late Friday afternoon.

The announcement comes a day after White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci slammed Priebus in a profanity-laced rant to New Yorker magazine. 

Scaramucci, who was himself only appointed to his position last week, suggested that Priebus convinced Trump not to give him a White House position. He also hinted that Priebus leaked his personal financial disclosure information, when in fact the information had been obtained via a public records request.

More to come…

