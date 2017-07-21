Spicer quits: Here are the cast-offs of the Trump administration

White House press secretary Sean Spicer abruptly resigned on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump chose a new communications director.

But he isn’t the first member of the White House to quit or be fired since Trump was inaugurated more than six months ago.

Here is a look at who has parted ways from Trump since January.

July 21: Sean Spicer

Spicer resigned as the White House spokesman Friday morning. The resignation came just after Trump appointed Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci, a longtime supporter, as his top communications official, White House officials have confirmed.

READ MORE: Sean Spicer quits after Trump picks new communications director

According to The New York Times, Spicer told the president that he vehemently disagreed with the appointment. The president reportedly wanted Spicer to stay on.

July 20: Marc Kasowitz

Marc Kasowitz, the head Trump’s outside legal team representing him in the Russia investigation, is stepping aside according to reports.

On Thursday, CBS News White House correspondent Major Garrett first tweeted that Kasowitz was “out” as Trump’s attorney, while New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted he was “not gone” but had a “lesser role.”

READ MORE: Trump’s legal team undergoes major shakeup amid heated Russia probe

The legal team’s spokesman, Mark Corallo, has also resigned, according to Politico. Sources told the news website that Corallo had grown frustrated with how the team operated, and quit just two months after starting the job.

June 29: Kevin Kellems and Erica Freeman

Kevin Kellems and Erica Freeman, who handled Trump’s campaign surrogates, quit at the end of June.

Kellems, was hired June 20 to oversee the campaign’s surrogate division but resigned two weeks later.

The New York Times, which broke the story, reported that Kellems “was said to have been frustrated with the dysfunction of the campaign’s senior leadership,” while Freeman “had similarly found herself caught up in the chaos of the Trump operation.”

June 1: Elon Musk

On June 1, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced he was leaving his position on Trump’s economic advisory councils, after Trump announced the U.S. will withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

May 30: Michael Dubke

Michael Dubke, a main White House communications staffer, resigned May 30.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s communications director Mike Dubke resigns from White House post

A Republican consultant, Dubke joined the White House team in February. The position had gone unfilled after campaign aide Jason Miller – Trump’s original choice for communications director – backed out of the job in December before the president’s inauguration.

Dubke’s hiring was intended to lighten the load on Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, who had also been handling the duties of communications director during Trump’s first month in office.

May 9: James Comey

In a letter to former FBI director James Comey, Trump explained he decided to terminate him on the recommendation of his Attorney General Jeff Sessions – but was vague on the details. He also listed Comey’s conclusion to not prosecute Hillary Clinton as well as his pre-election press conference on Clinton as reasons.

READ MORE: Ex-FBI boss James Comey says Donald Trump fired him to undermine Russia investigation

The firing came days after Comey asked the Justice Department for more resources to pursue the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s interference in last year’s presidential election.

March 30: Katie Walsh

Katie Walsh, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff, left her position in March. It was reported she left to go to work with a pro-Trump outside group to help bolster the president’s agenda.

Feb. 14: Edward Price

Experienced CIA analyst Edward Price resigned from his job on Feb 14.

In an op-ed piece for the Washing Post, Price said he quit because of Trump.

“Despite working proudly for Republican and Democratic presidents, I reluctantly concluded that I cannot in good faith serve this administration as an intelligence professional,” Price said.

Feb.14: Michael Flynn

Former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was forced to resign after it was revealed he failed to seek permission or inform the government about accepting tens of thousands of dollars from Russian organizations after a trip there in 2015.

READ MORE: Former Donald Trump adviser Michael Flynn likely broke law with Russia trip, House committee says

Jan. 30: Sally Yates

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates was fired hours after ordering the Justice Department not to defend Trump’s immigration ban from seven majority-Muslim nations. The White House said she was fired for behaviours that were “bewildering as well as defiant.”

READ MORE: White House: Yates fired for being ‘bewildering as well as defiant’

Jan. 28: Rumana Ahmed

Rumana Ahmed joined the National Security Council under Barack Obama but decided to stay on under Trump despite deep misgivings about the incoming administration, according to an op-ed published in The Atlantic.

When Trump issued a ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries and all Syrian refugees,” Ahmed wrote, “I knew I could no longer stay and work for an administration that saw me and people like me not as fellow citizens, but as a threat.”

Jan. 1: Patrick Kennedy

The State Department’s undersecretary for management, Patrick Kennedy, was one of the first departures after Trump’s inauguration.

READ MORE: Trump says Patrick Kennedy should be fired; calls Clinton’s email scandal bigger than Watergate

On the same day he resigned, assistant secretary of state for administration, Joyce Anne Barr, assistant secretary of state for consular affairs, Michele Bond and director of the office of foreign missions, Gentry O. Smith all resigned as well.